Leon Balogun delighted as Mainz avoid drop in Bundesliga

Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender delighted as Mainz avoid drop in Bundesliga

Leon Balogun and his Mainz teammates have survived relegation in the Bundesliga.

  • Published:
Leon Balogun play Leon Balaogun and FSV Mainz escaped relegation (Twitter/Leon Balogun )
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has expressed his delight as his team avoided the drop in Bundesliga after FSV Mainz beating Borussia Dortmund 1-2 at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, May 5.

Balogun was not in the starting line-up nor named by Sandro Schwarz on the substitutes bench for the encounter.

Bote Baku and Yoshinori Muto scored two quick first-half goals in the fourth and 13th minute to give Mainz the lead and even though Maximilian Philipp pulled one back for Dortmund, Balogun’s teammates held on for the win.

Leon Balogun play Leon Balogun is key part of the Super Eagles defence (Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The result means that Mainz are 14th in the Bundesliga with 36 points and just one round of fixtures left to play.

Mainz have six points more than Wolfsburg who occupy the final relegation spot and have therefore survived the drop.

After the result of the game Balogun took to his official Twitter account to express his happiness with a message that said,  “What a way to safe the league!!! It was a hard season with a lot of ups and down.”

“This year definitely showed us that every single soul is needed to reach our goals. Congrats to the whole club, the team, the staff, the employees, family & friends and of course the fans.”

 

Balogun who recently recovered from a rib injury has made a total of 14 league appearances this season for Mainz.

Leon Balogun play Balogun's Mainz beat Dortmund to secure their place next season in the Bundesliga (Ghanasoccernet)
