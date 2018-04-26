news

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ola Aina have been on social media showing off their 'Shaku Shaku' move.

The three Super Eagles stars showed off their 'Shaku Shaku' moves with different poses on social media

The 'Shaku Shaku' vibe was brought to the Super Eagles camp during preparations for the friendlies against Poland and Serbia by John Ogu and Iheanacho.

The 'Shaku Shaku' dance is now a very popular dance in Nigeria and has even spread to several countries.

The dance involves the crossing of arms in several styles while also galloping with your legs.

Ola Aina posted a picture of himself, Arsenal’s Iwobi and Hull City’s Fikayo Tomori who is also eligible to play for the Super Eagles on his Instagram account with a message which said, "One Shaku a day, keeps the stress away."

Leicester City Player of the Year nominee Iheanacho also posted a picture of him and his friends showing off their own Shaku Shaku moves on his official Instagram account with a message which said, “Shaku’shaku them gang.”

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin in June, it seems the Super Eagles have adopted the Shaku Shaku dance as a celebration.

Iwobi will hope to play against Atletico Madrid in the Europe League, Aina and Tomori return to action for Hull City in their Championship game against Cardiff City, while Iheanacho should return for Leicester City in the Premier League against Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 28.