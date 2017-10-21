Hollywood actor Idris Elba has been announced as the host of the 2017 FIFA Best Awards.

The FIFA Best Awards will hold on Monday, October 23 at the at the London Palladium theatre.

World football governing body announced on Friday, October 20 that Elba will host the awards alongside ESPN presenter Layla Anna-Le.

A passionate Arsenal fan, Idris is recognised as one of the best actors in the world. He is a Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor who has featured in movies like Thor, Dark Tower and Beasts of No Nation.

He played Nelson Mandela in his biopic, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

British rock band Kasabian and percussion group Stomp will also be performing at the awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the nominees for the Best Player award, the main award of the FIFA Best Awards.

Current holder Ronaldo has been tipped to win the awards following Real Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League double win.