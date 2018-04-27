Henry Onyekuru nears first team action for Anderlecht

news

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is set to make his first official appearance for Anderlecht after a knee injury which has ruled him out of action for four months.

After an injury in December which threatened to rule him out of action until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup , Onyekuru has made a miraculous recovery after rehabilitation at his parent club Everton.

The 21-year-old forward who recently returned to training with his Anderlecht teammates featured for 25 minutes with the reserve team on Wednesday, April 25.

Onyekuru could make his return when Anderlecht take on Sporting Charleroi on Sunday, April 29.

Onyekuru is now in contention to be part of the team for their next First Division A Championship clash against Charleroi.

Speaking to the Belgium media he stated that he is not afraid of getting back into action after the injury.

He said, "I knew there wouldn't be a problem because I work a lot,"

"I wasn't afraid at all. The aim was to get back up to speed. I hope to be in the squad on Sunday against Charleroi."