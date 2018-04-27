Home > Sports > Football >

Henry Onyekuru nears first team action for Anderlecht

After a severe knee injury Henry Onyekuru is ready to return to action.

  Published:
Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru's recovery is right on track ahead o the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is set to make his first official appearance for Anderlecht after a knee injury which has ruled him out of action for four months.

After an injury in December which threatened to rule him out of action until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Onyekuru has made a miraculous recovery after rehabilitation at his parent club Everton.

The 21-year-old forward who recently returned to training with his Anderlecht teammates featured for 25 minutes with the reserve team on Wednesday, April 25.

Onyekuru could make his return when Anderlecht take on Sporting Charleroi on Sunday, April 29.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru suffered an injury that has ruled him out of action for over four months (Twitter/Anderlecht)

 

Speaking to the Belgium media he stated that he is not afraid of getting back into action after the injury.

 He said, "I knew there wouldn't be a problem because I work a lot,"

"I wasn't afraid at all. The aim was to get back up to speed. I hope to be in the squad on Sunday against Charleroi."

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru went back to Everton for treatment (Instagram)

 

The Belgium Talent of the Year winner registered a total of nine goals in 14 matches before his injury and will hope to add to his tally as he aims to earn a recall to the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

