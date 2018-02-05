news

Nigeria's Women football U-17 side were held at home to a draw by their Cameroonian Counterparts in a World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria's U-17 side also known as the Flamingos played out a 2 - 2 draw with Cameroon in the first leg tie of the World Cup qualification match.

The Nigerian team took the lead as early as the first minute, Precious Vincent with the goal to put Nigeria ahead.

The Cameroonians equalised in the eight minute and went ahead with their second goal of the game just before half time.

The Flamingos however drew level via a beautiful free kick from Osaretin Ikekhua who was involved with the first goal.

The game ended 2 - 2, and the return leg will be played in Cameroon on Friday, February 18 to determine who picks one of the three tickets to represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Flamingos are winless in the 2018 qualification series after two draws against Ethiopia in the previous qualification round.

The Flamingos will have to win in Cameroon to progress to the U-17 Women's World Cup , to maintain their record of participating at every edition of the Under 17 tournament.

The FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup is scheduled to hold in Uruguay from Tuesday, November 13 to Saturday, December 1, 2018