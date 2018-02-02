Etebo wants to start games at Las Palmas

news

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has stated that he does not intend to sit on the bench following his loan move to Spanish side Las Palmas.

The Super Eagles midfielder moved to the Spanish side even though he had interest from Racing Genk and Porto among several clubs.

Etebo said at his unveiling that he did not move to Spain to sit on the bench, and that he intends to contribute to the team winning three points.

“I’m ready, I’m fit, I did not come to be on the bench, but it all depends on the coach.

“When they [Las Palmas] are interested in you, it’s all much easier and that’s one of the reasons why I changed teams.” Etebo is quoted saying

Etebo who can play a variety of positions in midfield also stated he wants to help his new team win matches regardless of assists or goals.

“I am comfortable as an extreme. I came to help the team.

“I do not care if I score or if I assist what I want is for my team to get the three points.” Etebo said

The combative midfielder who scored four goals for Nigeria against Japan at the 2016 Olympic games , has been joined at the Spanish side by compatriot Emmanuel Emenike .

Etebo played for NPFL side Warri Wolves before his move to Club Desportivo Feirense of Portugal, has made 10 appearances for the Super Eagles and contributed one goal.