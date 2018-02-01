news

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike has completed a loan move to Spanish Side UD Las Palmas from Greek side Olympiacos.

The Super Eagles forward who joined Olympiacos in the 2017 summer transfer window was linked with a move to Turkish sides Alanyaspor and Istanbul Başak among several other European clubs.

However, the Spanish side have confirmed the capture of the 30-year-old, as they posted a picture of Emenike on their official Twitter handle.

In a statement on the club's official website describes the Nigerian as a fast forward that can be utilised at any of the three attacking positions.

According to the Club's website Emenike is expected to be unveiled at Las Palmas on Thursday, February 1.

"The arrival of the player is scheduled for Thursday, at 05.05pm, on a flight from Madrid. He will undergo medical examination on Friday in the first hour and around 12.30. will be presented in the press room of the Gran Canaria Stadium." the club website stated

Emenike now joins compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo, who also moved to Las Palmas on loan on the final day of the Winter transfer window.

Emenike boasts wealth of experience, as he has played for MP Black Aces, Cape Town, Karabükspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain, West Ham United, before his move to Olympiacos.

He has made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles, and contributed a total of nine goal.