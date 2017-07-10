Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel join Turkish clubs

Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel Nigerian players join Turkish clubs

Three Nigerian players, Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel have all signed for Turkish clubs during the summer transfer window.

Elderson Echiejile (right) play Elderson Echiejile (right) (Instagram/Elderson Echiejile)

Three Nigerian players Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Imoh Ezekiel have signed for Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Defender Echiejile signed for Sivasspor from Monaco, Troost-Ekong moved to Bursaspor from KAA Gent while Imoh Ezekiel is now a Konyaspor player after his transfer from Qatari club Al-Arabi.

William Troost-Ekong play William Troost-Ekong (right) (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

 

Echiejile, 29 moves to Sivasspor on a season-long loan deal, his third temporary exit from French champions Monaco.

The left-back has spent loan spells at Belgium side Standard Liege and Spanish club Sporting Gijon.

Imoh Ezekiel play Imoh Ezekiel (Instagram/Imoh Ezekiel )

 

Troost-Ekong signed a three-year-deal with Bursaspor after two years in Belgium with Gent.

Ezekiel returns to Europe where he had played for the likes of Standard Liege and Anderlecht.

