Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel join Turkish clubs

Three Nigerian players Elderson Echiejile, William Troost-Ekong and Imoh Ezekiel have signed for Turkish Super Lig clubs.

Defender Echiejile signed for Sivasspor from Monaco, Troost-Ekong moved to Bursaspor from KAA Gent while Imoh Ezekiel is now a Konyaspor player after his transfer from Qatari club Al-Arabi.

Echiejile, 29 moves to Sivasspor on a season-long loan deal, his third temporary exit from French champions Monaco.

The left-back has spent loan spells at Belgium side Standard Liege and Spanish club Sporting Gijon.

Troost-Ekong signed a three-year-deal with Bursaspor after two years in Belgium with Gent.

Ezekiel returns to Europe where he had played for the likes of Standard Liege and Anderlecht.