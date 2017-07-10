Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel join Turkish clubs

Three Nigerian players, Echiejile, Troost-Ekong, Ezekiel have all signed for Turkish clubs during the summer transfer window.
Defender Echiejile signed for Sivasspor from Monaco, Troost-Ekong moved to Bursaspor from KAA Gent while Imoh Ezekiel is now a Konyaspor player after his transfer from Qatari club Al-Arabi.
Echiejile, 29 moves to Sivasspor on a season-long loan deal, his third temporary exit from French champions Monaco.
The left-back has spent loan spells at Belgium side Standard Liege and Spanish club Sporting Gijon.
Troost-Ekong signed a three-year-deal with Bursaspor after two years in Belgium with Gent.
Ezekiel returns to Europe where he had played for the likes of Standard Liege and Anderlecht.