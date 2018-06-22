Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Coutinho's late goal hailed on Twitter as Brazil beat Costa Rica

Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philippe Coutinho scored a very late goal as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their second group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play Coutinho was again the hero for Brazil against Costa Rica (Opta )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philippe Coutinho scored a very late goal as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their second group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22.

Coutinho stunner for Brazil 1-0 win over Costa Rica

After his heroics earned Brazil a point in their last group fixture against Switzerland, Coutinho was at it again with a very late goal.

The game ended in a goalless draw at halftime, until Coutinho pulled out an important strike to put Brazil into the lead in the 90th minute when he converted a pass from Gabriel Jesus.

Philippe Coutinho scored a stunner as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their second group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play Phillipe Coutinho was again the hero (Opta)

 

His strike was very much appreciated on Twitter as it put Tite's team in front and on course for the win.

Here are reactions to Coutinho's strike  and performance which earned him the man of the match award.

"Best Brazilian player in the world does it again!"

 

Costa Rica vs Brazil stats

Neymar seals victory for Brazil vs Costa Rica

After Coutinho's goal Neymar Jr sealed the result for Brazil when he converted a pass from Douglas Costa in additional time.

play Neymar scored his World Cup goal (Opta)

Neymar's goal and overall performance was a trending topic on Twitter, here are some of the reactions.

 

Brazil will aim to finish top of the group when they take on Serbia while Costa Rica face off with Switzerland on Wednesday, June 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D clash...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
3 Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 5 Iceland players Super Eagles have to watch in Group D clash
World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw
World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland

Football

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.
Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Follow minute by minute update of Super Eagles crucial World Cup 2018 game
Sweden coach Janne Andersson (right) and defender Andreas Granqvist speak to the press in Sochi
Football Swedish squad hit by stomach bug ahead of Germany clash
A wreath placed at the cemetery for Russian war dead in Volgograd
Football World Cup fans soak up history in Russia's Volgograd
The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland.
Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, La Liga