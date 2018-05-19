Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win FA Cup title

FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win title

In what is still widely expected to be Conte's final game in charge, Chelsea beat United to win the FA Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea win 2018 FA Cup title play Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win FA Cup title (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea ended a difficult season on a high by beating Manchester United 1-0 to lift the FA Cup thanks to Eden Hazard's penalty at Wembley on Saturday.

In what is still widely expected to be Conte's final game in charge, the Blues withstood a second-half onslaught from United after Hazard's 22nd-minute spot-kick to ensure Jose Mourinho's men end the season trophyless.

Chelsea win 2018 FA Cup title play Chelsea win 2018 FA Cup title (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

A year on from winning the Premier League in his debut season in English football, Conte failed to even qualify Chelsea for the Champions League as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

"I am the first to understand because I am the coach of an important club in England, in the world, and it is right the club demands of me a lot," said the Italian on the constant speculation over his future.

But Conte defended his record after winning a knockout competition for the first time in his managerial career.

Antonio Conte play Antonio Conte wins the FA Cup in what could be his last game for Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

 

"Also in a difficult season, I have showed I am a serial winner," he added. "This is the truth. To win in this way, this season, has given me more satisfaction than my wins in the past."

However, United manager Mourinho was scathing of what he perceived as Chelsea's negative tactics to drop deep and defend their lead after going in front.

Chelsea win 2018 FA Cup title play Conte beat his rival Jose Mourinho to the FA Cup (Getty Images)

 

"I congratulate them because they won but I don't think they deserved to win," Mourinho said.

Despite finishing second in the league, 19 points behind local rivals Manchester City, Mourinho has been routinely crticised this season for United's own defensive approach.

"I am quite curious to know what you say or what people write because if my team plays like Chelsea did, I can imagine what people would say," added Mourinho.

Should it prove to be Conte's last game in charge, the Italian bowed out on a high as his decision to start first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the first time in the FA Cup this season over Willy Caballero was justified by a series of saves from the Belgian to keep United at bay after the break.

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez play It wasn't the night to be for Pogba and Sanchez (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

United were without top-scorer Romelu Lukaku from the start as the Belgian was only fit enough for a place on the bench against his former club due to an ankle injury.

And Mourinho also seemed to question the commitment of his striker.

"I knew without a target man (it) would be difficult for us," added Mourinho.

"When a player tells you he is not ready to play, not ready to start, then the question is how many minutes you think you can? How can you convince a player?"

Lukaku's presence was missed as Chelsea settled quickest with Hazard particularly lively.

The diminutive Belgian took advantage of indecision by Phil Jones to race clear on goal before being chopped down by the England defender as he prepared to shoot.

Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard scored the gamne's only goal from the penalty spot (REUTERS)

 

Chelsea players and Conte argued for a red card rather than yellow, but Jones's attempt to play the ball saved him from a dismissal.

Hazard dusted himself down to coolly send De Gea the wrong way from the spot for his 18th goal of the season.

Lack of invention

The lack of invention that Mourinho's side have been routinely criticised for throughout the campaign showed in their efforts to get back on terms.

Jones had United's best chance of the first half but headed wide at the back post as he tried to make amends for his earlier error.

Eden Hazard, Marcus Alonso and Olivier Giroud play Eden Hazard, Marcus Alonso and Olivier Giroud celebrate Chelsea's goal of the game (EMPICS Sport)

 

Marcus Rashford also failed to make the most of a rare start as a central striker in Lukaku's absence.

Courtois wasn't called into action until just before the hour mark when he denied Rashford.

He then made a brilliant stop low to his left to parry an acrobatic Paul Pogba effort and Alexis Sanchez was denied a ninth goal in as many appearances at Wembley when he was flagged offside after firing the rebound into the roof of the net.

Rashford's biggest and last chance to make himself a hero came 20 minutes from time when Courtois rushed from his goal to make a brilliant save from the forward's attempted chip.

Mourinho reacted by hooking Rashford and Jesse Lingard for Lukaku and Anthony Martial.

But it was Pogba who had the biggest chance to level when the £89 million midfielder headed wide from a corner eight minutes from time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nike say 3m people have pre-ordered 2018 World Cup jerseysbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Related Articles

Football Three things we learned from the FA Cup final
Football Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte
Victor Moses Chelsea star wins FA Cup title
Celestine Babayaro Former Super Eagles defender in action for Chelsea as Blues Legends lose 4-1 to Inter Milan
Football I'll never hate Chelsea fans, says Mourinho
Football United's Lukaku only fit to make bench in FA Cup final
Mikel Obi ‘Go get the FA Cup,’ Nigerian midfielder tells former club, Chelsea
Football 'Chelsea didn't deserve it' fumes Mourinho after United's Cup final flop
Football Chelsea, Man Utd battle to be Cup kings in England's other showpiece
Football 'This saves our season' -- Cahill relief as Chelsea win FA Cup

Football

Galatasaray's players celebrate their 2017-2018 champions title in Izmir on May 19, 2018
Football Galatasaray win 21st Turkish title after tense night
Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud
Victor Moses Chelsea star wins FA Cup title
Garden of Eden: Chelsea's Hazard opened the scoring at Wembley
Football "Serial winner" Conte hits back by beating Mourinho to FA Cup
Ricardo Pereira (R) helped Porto hold off Benfica and Sporting Lisbon to win the Portuguese league title
Football Leicester sign defender Ricardo from Porto