NFF shocked over Carl Ikeme's acute leukaemia diagnosis

Social media have been inundated with messages of hopes and encouragement for Carl Ikeme.

  • Published:
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have expressed ‘shock and dismay’ over the acute leukaemia diagnosis of Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with cancer of the white blood cell during a pre-season test.

Following the sad news, NFF released a statement stating their full support for the 31-year-old who has 10 caps for the Super Eagles.

We at the the NFF heard, with heavy hearts, the devastating news of Super Eagles goalie, Carl Ikeme's diagnosis of acute leukaemia,” NFF president Amaju Pinnick wrote on his official Twitter.

As devastating as this is, we also know @Carl_Ikeme possesses the fighting spirit associated with Nigerians. We are behind Carl completely.

 

The Nigerian football fraternity and indeed the world, pray for @Carl_Ikeme  as he faces this tough but not impossible journey. We believe.”

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick says Ikeme possess the fighting spirit associated with Nigerians (NFF)

 

“What? This is very, very sad. Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukaemia? This is harsh,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi is quoted to say in the statement.

 

Our thoughts are with Carl at this difficult period. The NFF and the football fraternity in Nigeria are taken aback by this sad development, knowing how strong Carl has been in goal for Nigeria since he made his debut in 2015.

“We have been told that he will start chemotherapy immediately. We want him to stay strong and remain the self –assured man that he has always been, and we will continue to pray for him and wish him the best with regards to the treatment.

Gernot Rohr and Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme (pictured here with Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr) has 10 Super Eagles caps (Instagram/Carl Ikeme )

 

Carl made his debut for the Super Eagles against Tanzania in 2015 and has been the number one goalkeeper of the team following the resignation of former captain Vincent Enyeama.

 

Social media have been inundated with messages of hopes and encouragement for the Wolves' academy graduate.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster, Queens Park Ranger and Middlesbrough have all sent words of hope to Carl on social media.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

