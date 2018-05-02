news

European giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus all want Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Martial is reportedly among the players United head coach Jose Mourinho wants to offload in the summer as he aims to catch up with Premier League champions Manchester City next season.

The 22-year-old is also intent on an exit from Old Trafford and a lot of clubs are interested in him.

Juventus are reportedly favourites to sign Martial who has caught the eye Giuseppe Marotta.

However, according to a report by the Daily Mail, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have now joined in the race to sign the Frenchman.

Martial has started 17 matches from a possible 36 and has still contributed 11 goals and 10 assists in a total of 42 appearances this season.

Barcelona are reportedly looking at youngsters to reinforce their squad after a disappointing exit in the Champions League by Roma.

Bayern Munich, however, are looking to replace veterans Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben who have just one year left at the Allianz Arena.

The report states that Martial is assessing his options as it is almost certain he would depart at the end of the season.

For the time being he will look to break in Mourinho’s starting line up for their next match against Brighton & Hove Albion scheduled for Friday, May 4.