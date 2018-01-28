Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea

news

Arsenal defeated Chelsea yet again this season, this time in the Carabao Cup semi final, this write up argues that Arsene Wenger's team have have lost the fear factor for Chelsea.

Psychological Battle

Rewind back to Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese set up his Chelsea side to 'beat' Arsenal at almost any given time.

It did not matter if Arsenal had 500% possession, victory was certain or rather defeat was not an option.

All it took was a direct long ball from midfield to chief tormentor Didier Drogba, and the rest is history.

It seemed that no matter what Arsenal do they could not just get a substantial victory.

Throught Mourinho's reign in his first stint at Chelsea in was a torn in Wenger's flesh, both on and off the pitch.

That battle and fighting spirit was transmitted to his players on the field as they always upped their game when facing their London rivals.

That mantle was passed down to precceding coaches, Avram Grant and Carlo Ancelloti who maintained the status quo.

Even Mourinho returned for his second stint, the trend continued, Diego Costa the new menace to strike fear in the hearts of Arsenal defenders.

Even when Chelsea were having their worst season in 2015, the blues still defeated the gunners, it was a psychological warfare that has been established in the minds of Chelsea players.

Arsene Wenger's record against Mourinho at Chelsea

Played 14, Won 0, Draws 6, Lost 8

However, in recent times Arsenal have fought back since the departure of Mourinho

Difference Chelsea Under Conte

Under Antonio Conte, Chelsea fans are witnessing something they have not been used to in recent times.

Since the Italian took over at Chelsea, the blues have won just one of their last eight meetings with their London rivals. Against Antonio Conte Arsenal have won four, drawn three and lost one)

It is not just that Chelsea lost, it is the pattern of these defeats that suggest that Arsenal now feel more comfortable playing against Chelsea.

Arsenal beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup, Community shield and in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The manner of these defeats where silverware is at stake is a pointer that Arsenal have turned the tides,

Without no doubt Wenger is Conte's Nightmare.

Italian jinx?

Arsene Wenger may have his shortcomings but he has a pretty decent head to head record against Italian managers, which could be an explanation for the sudden dominance over Chelsea in recent times.

Arsene Wenger overall record versus Italian managers

Claudio Ranieri Won 10 drew 6 lost 1

Antonio Conte Won 4 drew 3 lost 1

Gianluca Vialli Won 3 drew 2 lost 2

Guus Hiddink Won 0 drew 0 lost 3

Carlo Ancellotti Won 2 drew 1 lost 5

Roberto Mancini Won 2 drew 2 lost 3

Roberto Di Matteo Won 1 drew 1 lost 2

Fabio Capello Won 2 drew 1 lost 1