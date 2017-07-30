Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Alex Iwobi scores for Arsenal in pre-season win over Benfica

Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in pre-season win

Iwobi's passes were off, he couldn’t hold on to the ball and didn’t look physically ready for next season.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi wasn't impressive despite scoring in Arsenal's win over Benfica (Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi was brilliant for Arsenal at the beginning of the 2016/2017 season, starring on the left of an Arsenal front three that were scoring goals for fun.

His nimble feet and incisive passing kept Arsenal fluid and dangerous, he even got praise from Alex Ferguson.I'm impressed with the young boy Alex Iwobi,” Ferguson said in an interview with German magazine, Kicker.

He, however, lost his place following a series of bad results and found himself coming off the bench as the season waned.

Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud play Alex Iwobi celebrates with Olivier Giroud after scoring for Arsenal against Benfica (Action Images via Reuters)

 

Iwobi’s loss of form came along with a dramatic decline of Arsenal which saw their Premier League title collapse and Champions League exit after embarrassing defeats to Bayern Munich.

21-year-old look lost and fragile showing that he wasn’t yet built for the rigorous challenge of a title run-in.

Ahead of the new season, a hard-pressed Arsene Wenger has made some tactics-which started at the end of last season.

With new signings-expected additions- and a change of tactics, Iwobi’s place at Arsenal next season is uncertain. The young Nigerian needed the preseason to make an impression.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has not had a fantastic pre-season (Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

 

While he looks he’s staying at Arsenal next season, Iwobi has not shown that he can get regular playing time at Arsenal.

 

He started Arsenal’s 5-2 win over Benfica in their first game of the annual Emirates Cup and although he ended up with a goal to his name, Iwobi wasn’t impressive for Arsenal on the day before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute.

His passes were off, he couldn’t hold on to the ball and didn’t look physically ready for next season.

His goal came in the 70th minute, lashing to an Olivier Giroud lay-off to fire home.

