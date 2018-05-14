news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was again on the scoresheet for CSKA Moscow in their 2-1 victory over Anzhi Makhachkala in a Russian Premier League match played on Sunday, May 13.

Musa was again named in the starting lineup against Anzhi Makhachkala by CSKA head coach Viktor Goncharenko and was in action for all 90 minutes of the encounter.

The 25-year-old opened scoring for CSKA Moscow in the ninth minute, but his goal was cancelled out by Arsen Khubulov who equalised for Anzhi Makhachkala in the 33rd minute as both sides took a draw into the first half break.

CSKA Moscow, however, did not give up and were rewarded with a goal by Vitinho who converted a pass by Musa in the 61st minute, which eventually turned out to be the winning goal.

It was another man of the match display from Musa since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Leicester City in the winter transfer window .

Musa’s return to goalscoring form in Russia should make Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr excited ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Musa has now scored in two consecutive matchdays following his brace against Arsenal Tula last weekend and now has a total of six league goals since he rejoined CSKA.

The three points took Musa and his teammates to second on the table, as they finished the league just two points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

Musa is now expected to begin preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting with the Super Eagles upcoming friendlies against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic.