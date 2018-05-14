Home > Sports > Football >

Ahmed Musa scored for CSKA Moscow against Anzhi Makhachkala

Ahmed Musa CSKA Moscow forward scores against Anzhi Makhachkala

Musa has scored his sixth goal in the Russian Premier League since he rejoined CSKA Moscow.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa play Another week another goal for Ahmed Musa (Epsilon Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was again on the scoresheet for CSKA Moscow in their 2-1 victory over Anzhi Makhachkala in a Russian Premier League match played on Sunday, May 13.

Musa was again named in the starting lineup against Anzhi Makhachkala by CSKA head coach Viktor Goncharenko and was in action for all 90 minutes of the encounter.

The 25-year-old opened scoring for CSKA Moscow in the ninth minute, but his goal was cancelled out by Arsen Khubulov who equalised for Anzhi Makhachkala in the 33rd minute as both sides took a draw into the first half break.

CSKA Moscow, however, did not give up and were rewarded with a goal by Vitinho who converted a pass by Musa in the 61st minute, which eventually turned out to be the winning goal.

It was another man of the match display from Musa since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Leicester City in the winter transfer window.

Ahmed Musa and Mihail Aleksandrov play Ahmed Musa scored a brace last week against Arsenal Tula (Epsilon /Getty Images)

 

Musa’s return to goalscoring form in Russia should make Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr excited ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Musa has now scored in two consecutive matchdays following his brace against Arsenal Tula last weekend and now has a total of six league goals since he rejoined CSKA.

The three points took Musa and his teammates to second on the table, as they finished the league just two points behind leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

Musa is now expected to begin preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting with the Super Eagles upcoming friendlies against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to...bullet
3 Super Eagles NFF say official jerseys not available yet, fake being soldbullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores on CSKA Moscow return
Ahmed Musa CSKA Moscow forward scores brace against Arsenal Tula
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward rules out return to Leicester City
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores as CSKA Moscow shock Lyon in Europa League clash
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward rejoins CSKA Moscow
Ahmed Musa CSKA Moscow forward scores brace against Krasnodar
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward features in CSKA Moscow's Europa League draw
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores 1st league goal for CSKA Moscow on return
Peter Odemwingie Former Super Eagles forward says racism in Russia has been exaggerated

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Pulse Opinion Kelechi Iheanacho ends his debut season at Leicester City by showing his worth
Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender to wed partner in Turkey, Iyanya, Praiz to perform
30 up: Kane's best ever Premier League return still wasn't enough to beat Mohamed Salah to the Golden Boot
Football Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder
World Cup workers blamed for trapping a woman in her house "for several days"
Football World Cup workers imprison woman in own house