Home > Sports > Football >

Aguero might not recover on time to face Super Eagles

Sergio Aguero Argentina striker might not recover on time to face Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup

Aguero was injured after a tackle by Ashley young in the Manchester derby.

  • Published:
Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero is in a race to be ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Epsilon Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Injured Argentine striker Sergio Aguero might not recover in time to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aguero has been ruled out of the season after a re occurrence of a knee problem.

The striker injured his knee in a challenge from Manchester United player Ashley Young during the Manchester derby earlier in April.

According to Homero D’Agostino, the team doctor of the Argentina Football Association, the 29-year will struggle to regain fitness for the World Cup.

Sergio Aguero and Ashley Young play Aguero sustained an injury in the Manchester derby (Getty Images)

That a player has undergone an arthroscopy with 60 days to go before the World Cup is worrying,”  D’Agostino told Radio 10.

“The recovery process will require at least five weeks. When one has old injuries, the recovery process is not as fast as one would like it to be.

Sergio Aguero play Aguero is a doubt to face the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (AP)

 

“I imagine that he will not arrive 100 percent fit with the limited time that is left before the World Cup. The anatomy is the anatomy. He can try but I don’t think he will arrive 100 percent.”

Should Aguero not be fit for the World Cup, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli may have to extend call-ups to Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi or Paulo Dybala of Juventus who were both missing as Argentina lost out to Spain in their last friendly encounter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Arsene Wenger Frenchman to step down as Arsenal manager at end of seasonbullet
2 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick...bullet
3 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury...bullet

Related Articles

Football Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence
Premier League Aguero relieved to avoid last day title drama
Football Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit Argentina for six
Champions League Aguero ruled out of Man City trip to Liverpool
Football Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man Utd after spoiling City's party
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker takes his son out for dinner to celebrate win against Chelsea
Pep Guardiola Manchester City manager says Aguero dived against United

Football

Success Isaac and Brown Ideye
Brown Ideye, Success Isaac Nigeria duo relegated with Malaga
Uche Nwofor
Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger
Pulse List Top 5 Arsene Wenger signings at Arsenal
Kanu Nwankwo and Arsene Wenger
Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal star says playing under Wenger was the best period of his career