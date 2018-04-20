news

Injured Argentine striker Sergio Aguero might not recover in time to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aguero has been ruled out of the season after a re occurrence of a knee problem.

The striker injured his knee in a challenge from Manchester United player Ashley Young during the Manchester derby earlier in April.

According to Homero D’Agostino, the team doctor of the Argentina Football Association, the 29-year will struggle to regain fitness for the World Cup.

That a player has undergone an arthroscopy with 60 days to go before the World Cup is worrying,” D’Agostino told Radio 10.

“The recovery process will require at least five weeks. When one has old injuries, the recovery process is not as fast as one would like it to be.

“I imagine that he will not arrive 100 percent fit with the limited time that is left before the World Cup. The anatomy is the anatomy. He can try but I don’t think he will arrive 100 percent.”

Should Aguero not be fit for the World Cup, Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli may have to extend call-ups to Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi or Paulo Dybala of Juventus who were both missing as Argentina lost out to Spain in their last friendly encounter.