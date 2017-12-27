Anthony Joshua celebrates Christmas with Pounded Yam

news

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua celebrated Christmas by eating one of his favourite dishes, Pounded Yam.

Joshua who is British is originally from Sagamu, Nigeria and hugely identifies with his Nigerian roots.

The boxer never shies away from his Nigerian roots and in his latest show of identification, he hinted that he ate Pounded Yam for Christmas.

“Hoping everyone enjoyed their time with family & friends over the festive period #PoundedYamChamp,” the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter along with an animation of him eating Pounded Yam.

The current unified world heavyweight champion once credited Pounded Yam and a host of Nigerian dishes as the secret of his success.

It has been working so far for him as he had a massive 2017 first beating Wladimir Klitschko in April before his knockout win over Carlos Takam in October.

Next fights

He will be hoping to take his form into 2018 ahead of his potential fight with Joseph Parker in March.

A meeting with American Deontay Wilder and an all-English affair against Tyson Fury are also expected.