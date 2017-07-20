Pulse List :  5 most interesting churches of 2017 so far

Home > Pulse Religion >

According to the readers, these are the most interesting churches on Pulse Nigeria's religion category.

It's half way through the year 2017.

So, it's only right that we make a list of the stories that have done exceptionally well in the religion category.

This list of the most interesting churches is based on the feedback from you, the readers, how you read and shared these articles.

From best to least, here are the five most interesting churches of 2017 so far.

1. Jehovah's Witness: Update for Russia’s Supreme Court case against the religious organisation. This article follows the case between Russia and Jehovah's Witness. It's an update on the country's attempt to label the church as an 'extremist organisation.' Eventually, Russia won the case. The article was shared over 200 times and gathered 18 comments. Look out for another update on this story.

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia play

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

(thewashingtonpost)

Another Jehovah's Witness story got a lot of attraction. This article: 5 interesting ways this church differs from others, was shared 44 times and gathered 10 comments.

These two make Jehovah's Witness the most interesting church of 2017, so far.

2. Mountain of Fire: 7 intriguing things about this popular church. The fact that this article is second on the list shows that you, the readers, have an interest in this church. It got 402 shares and seven comments.

MFM members praying play

MFM members praying

(mountainoffiretanzania)

 

3. Christ Embassy: 10 interesting things you probably don't know about this church. The third church has four comments and over 100 shares. This article covers interesting and 'scandalous' things you may not have known about Christ Embassy.

4. House on the Rock: 7 reasons why young people love this popular church. As the name implies, the articles discusses why young people (millennials) are attracted to House On The Rock (HOTR). This article got 458 shares.

Using social media or tech does not matter but there is nothing like the physical gathering of believers play

Using social media or tech does not matter but there is nothing like the physical gathering of believers

(cyberspaceandtime)

 

5. Deeper Life: 5 admirable things about this church. With almost 2k shares, and one comments, this should have been number one. But the amount of views make it the least interesting church.

Deeper Life church has some admirable things play

Deeper Life church has some admirable things

(youtube)

 

As we enter the second half of 2017, look out for greater pieces in this category, and pulse.ng in general.

So far, what has been your best religious article?

