Hajj :  These 8 British Muslims are riding their bikes to annual pilgrimage

Hajj These 8 British Muslims are riding their bikes to annual pilgrimage

These brave-hearted men are travelling to Saudi Arabia through eight countries on bikes!

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

(Facebook / Hajj Ride)

The annual Hajj pilgrimage is just around the corner.

While most Muslims are preparing to pay for their flights, eight men are riding their bikes to Mecca!

Ilfeed reports that the remarkable men have begun their journey to the Holy City.

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

(Facebook / Hajj Ride)

 

ALSO READ: NAHCON urges media to protect Nigeria’s integrity during 2017 Hajj

They started from the East London Mosque in the United Kingdom. They will bike through France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Greece.

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

These incredible men are riding to Saudi Arabia

(Facebook / Hajj Ride)

 

From Greece, they will travel by ship from to Egypt and finally, Saudi Arabia. This is due to security reasons.

 

They intend to raise £1m for victims of the Syrian war. The trip, which should last for six weeks, is expected to over 2,000 miles.

In Nigeria, a deadline for payments has been fixed by the Kwara Pilgrims Board.

Every year, Muslims go for hajj pilgrimage

Every year, Muslims go for hajj pilgrimage

(express)

 

Hajj will begin on August 30th and end on September 4, 2017.

