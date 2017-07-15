Hajj :  These 8 British Muslims are riding their bikes to annual pilgrimage

The annual Hajj pilgrimage is just around the corner.

While most Muslims are preparing to pay for their flights, eight men are riding their bikes to Mecca!

Ilfeed reports that the remarkable men have begun their journey to the Holy City.

They started from the East London Mosque in the United Kingdom. They will bike through France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Greece.

From Greece, they will travel by ship from to Egypt and finally, Saudi Arabia. This is due to security reasons.

They intend to raise £1m for victims of the Syrian war. The trip, which should last for six weeks, is expected to over 2,000 miles.

In Nigeria, a deadline for payments has been fixed by the Kwara Pilgrims Board.

Hajj will begin on August 30th and end on September 4, 2017.