Court to hear Dino Melaye's recall suit on Friday

An Abuja Federal High Court will on Friday, August 11, hear Senator Dino Melaye's suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from going ahead with the process of recalling him from the Senate.

The court will on the same day hear another suit filed by the Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and 12 others seeking to have Melaye removed from upper legislative chamber.

The first suit is marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/567/2017, while the second is FHC/ABJ/601/2017.

The other plaintiffs in the second suit are – Alhaji ‎Haddy Ametuo, Hon. Shaibu Osune, S.T Adejo, Comrade Yahaya Ade Ismail, Chief Gbenga Ashagun, Ahovi S. Ibrahim, Ghali ND Usman, Isa Abubakar, I. Molemodile, Abubakr M. Adamu and Daniel Sekpe.

According to The Nation, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, fixed the hearing date after granting an application by Olatunji Atoyebi - for the plaintiffs in the second suit - for the consolidation of his client's case.

The case was pending before another judge of the court, with the one by Melaye - which is already slated for hearing during the court's vacation.

Justice Dimgba said the consolidation was necessary to prevent the rendering of conflicting judgments by two judges of the court since the cases are on the same issue.