15 vacant positions up for grabs at APC Congress in Kano

Fifteen vacant positions in the executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State are expected to be filled at the party’s ongoing state congress, an official has said.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee for the conress, Alhaji Nadu Yahaya, disclosed this while addressing delegates shortly before the accreditation of delegates to the congress.

The vacant positions are: State chairman, Deputy Chairman, Secretary, Vice Chairman (Central), Assistant and Organization Secretary.

Others are: Assistant Welfare Secretary, Legal Adviser, Organising Secretary, Assistant Auditor, Zonal Public Relations Officer (Central), Zonal Secretary (North), Deputy Youth leader, and Zonal Woman Leader, among two others.

He said that the party had given all party members in the state the opportunity to vie for the vacant positions.

According to him, 15 persons, including the Acting Chairman, the Deputy Chairman, and the Secretary of the party in the state, have indicated their interest to contest the positions.

“Every member of APC has been given the opportunity to contest for the positions and 15 of these contestants indicated their interest hence the decision to screen them.

“The 15 persons have been screened and cleared by the committee to contest for the various vacant posts,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ali Makoda, the Chairman of the Election Committee and Commissioner of Environment, said the positions became vacant following the appointment of some of the previous office holders to other offices.

According to him, other positions became vacant due to death while others were relieved of their positions for committing various offences against the party.

Earlier in his remarks, Prince Nwanko Orinze, the Chairman of the APC Election Committee from the Headquarters, said the election would be conducted in accordance with the guidelines as laid down by the party.

He, therefore, called on party members to exhibit high sense of honesty and responsibility to ensure successful conduct of the exercise.

“The election is to fill 15 vacant positions created as a result of some developments in the state. So we hope delegates will be as Civil as possible,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at the time of filing this report, the elections to fill the various vacant positions had begun at the Sani Abacha Indoor sport Hall.