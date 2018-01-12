Home > News > World >

Trump calls African countries a 'shit-hole'

Pulse Opinion Donald Trump's comment on Africa confirms he is an unrepentant racist

Donald Trump has called the rest of the world 'shit-hole'. Leaders of the developing world should see this as a challenge.

US President Donald Trump can no longer help his racist disposition because deep down inside him, that's who he really is.

Donald Trump just confirmed that he's an unrepentant racist play

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington.

(Associated Press/Evan Vucci)
 

During a meeting with lawmakers at the Oval office on Thursday, one source quoted Trump as saying; "Why do we want all these people from 'shithole countries' coming here?"

According to a CNN story of what transpired; “Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin and South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham brought a plan to Trump that involved cutting the visa lottery in half and, at the behest of the Congressional Black Caucus, the rest would go to underrepresented countries in Africa and Temporary Protective Status nations, including Haiti.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. play US President Trump hates people of colour (Associated Press/Evan Vucci)

 

“One person briefed on the meeting said when Durbin got to Haiti, Trump began to ask why we want people from Haiti and more Africans in the US and added that the US should get more people from countries like Norway".

White House all but confirms

Trump’s comments reportedly shocked lawmakers some of whom proceeded to leak it all to the media.

White House spokesperson Raj Shah did not deny the "shithole" remark, CNN reports.

Shah however said in a statement that Trump "is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation."

Immigrant hater

It isn’t the first time that Trump would be deploying racist slurs as he deals with the rest of the world.

In December, The New York Times (NYT) reported that during a meeting at the Oval Office in June, Trump said immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS”, Afghanistan was described as a ”haven of terrorists" and Nigerians living in the US were scoffed at by the US President for residing in huts back home.

Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. play Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama still don't get along (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

“Forty thousand (migrants) had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa,” the NYT piece read, quoting sources at the meeting.

At the time, Trump was fuming at the number of immigrants in the US, in spite of all his travel bans.

Yet Trump’s posturing isn’t coming as a surprise because during his campaign to become US president, he proposed an anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim agenda which first horrified before numbing the rest of the world.

It says a lot when the so called leader of the free world becomes a real and present danger to the rest of the world, one careless remark at a time.

President Donald Trump. play Donald Trump is left fuming at the number of immigrants in the US (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 

Trump has never hid his disdain for people of colour or for people of other races. He pines to rid the US of immigrants someday. It’s an agenda that keeps him up at night. 

The challenge

As the third world begins to unpack the latest racist slur from a president who churns them out by the truckload, Trump’s anti-immigrant posturing should be seen as a challenge to leaders of these countries he so abhors. It’s time to fast-track development back home in order to reduce influx of persons to the developed world.

To change an insular, protectionist president remains a pipe dream at best. Trump has always been a president who wants to build walls and more walls. You can't teach an old dog new tricks, they say.

Trump won’t change who he is, but the rest of the developing world can change what they’ve become—a laughing, derided stock.

