Spectranet 4G LTE bags NTITA award, emerges top ISP in Nigeria

Top members of staff at Spectranet poses with the NTITA award
Foremost 4G LTE and Internet Service Provider, Spectranet 4G LTE has been recognized as the leading Internet Service Provider of the internet broadband market in Nigeria.

In the most recent report compiled by the country’s telecommunication regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on happenings and operations in Nigeria’s telecommunication landscape, Spectranet was adjudged the leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) beating 36 other ISPs to the feat.

The feat is coming at a time Spectranet 4G LTE was announced the Internet Service Provider of the year at the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards in recognition of the brand’s innovative internet solutions.

Speaking on the accomplishments, Head Marketing, Spectranet 4G LTE, Mike Ogor said, “The figures released by NCC are a testimony to the popularity of Spectranet and the value it offers to its customers.  NTITA recognition is significant to Spectranet 4G LTE brand and we will use these achievements to strengthen our resolve to keep the brand Spectranet focused on staying Affordable, Faster and Reliable." 

Spectranet 4G LTE Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Awasthi assured that the brand would sustain its innovative drive and roll out more benefits to customers and the enterprise internet market in Nigeria. Thank you Nigeria for making us no.1 in ISP market!

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016 and 2017.

