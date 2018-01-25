Home > News > Politics >

We are true coalition of Nigerians – PDP

Flags of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it represents the true coalition of Nigerians from across the country.

It stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that its experience in governance and successful rebound from challenges had provided it an edge over every other existing or intended political platforms in the country.

It also faulted claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, that PDP procure judgment from the Supreme Court, describing it as “unsubstantiated claims.’’

Obasanjo’s claim on procurement of judgment amounts to an ill-intended attempt to impugn the integrity of the Supreme Court, particularly when such a claim is false and not predicated on any empirical proof.’’

The party said that the ruling of the Supreme Court, which ended the protracted internal feud within its fold reinforced Nigerians confidence in it.

Rather than detract, the judgment reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the PDP as the platform that truly embodies the resilience of a genuine democratic process in the face of daunting challenges.

“Even the worst critics of PDP concede that the judgment of the Supreme Court, was unprejudiced, uninfluenced and determined completely on merit, for which it was applauded in Nigeria and across the world.’’

It added that its December, 2017 elective National Convention was conducted in a transparent, free and fair manner, and where nobody was “kingmaker”.

This denotes the democratic credential of the repositioned PDP to deliver credible primaries that would yield a presidential candidate Nigerians desire.’’

The party said that there was an extensive dissimilarity between it and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Unlike the APC, where very few individuals from within a circle control the instrument of power and governance, the PDP remains that egalitarian platform.

“PDP remains that egalitarian platform where all Nigerians are free to express themselves, politically engage and freely aspire for any office without regard to divisive considerations.’’

