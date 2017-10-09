Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari meets Yobe, Sokoto, Jigawa Governors

The president met with the three governors at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had a busy day on Monday, October 9, 2017, as he met with governors from three different states of Nigeria.

The president received Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Abubakar at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president had also met with Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, as well as Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, last week at the Villa.

While addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Obiano said the president is a fan of hardworking governors like him regardless of party affiliations.

"He (President Buhari) likes governors like me who are hardworking, who are delivering on what people can see, who are bringing dividends of democracy to their people, that's what the president wants.

"He doesn't care about your party, he wants to know that you are doing well in this area, in that area, and that's how a president should work," Obiano said.

