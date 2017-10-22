The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting will hold on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

The party also said that the caretaker committee will meet with members vying for the serve as National Chairman.

According to Daily Post, the aspirants include: former Ogun Governor, Gbenga Daniel; Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman; Jimi Agbaje, a Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, a former Minister of Education; AIT Chairman, Raymond Dokpesi and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports.

This was revealed to newsmen by the PDP National Secretary, Ben Obi, on Saturday, October 21, 2017.