PDP asks presidential aspirants to pay N12m

Individuals seeking to be fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the upcoming 2019 presidential elections will have to pay N12m for nomination and expression of interest forms respectively.

According to the party, female presidential aspirants will pay N2m for expression of interest form and the nomination form which costs N10m will be given to them free of charge.

The presidential aspirants are also expected to swear an oath to abide by the party’s decisions as relating to the conduct of the primary elections.

According to the party’s guideline, “An aspirant shall obtain expression of interest forms code PD002/P upon payment of the non-refundable fee of N2m from the national secretariat of the party or such place as may be designated by the NWC of the party, and, on completion, return same to the national secretariat.

“An aspirant shall obtain Nomination Form code PD003/P from the national secretariat of the party or such other place designated by the NWC of the party and evidenced upon payment of the prescribed non-refundable fee of N10m, save that female aspirants shall be exempted from the payment of the prescribed nomination fee.”

Presidential aspirants must be financial members, who are Nigerian citizens, and must not be below the age of 40, the party stated.

Nomination requirements

The PDP, in the guidelines which was signed by its chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri respectively, stated that “A copy of the voter’s registration card of the aspirant shall be attached to the duly completed nomination form.

“To be accompanied by a sworn declaration made before a Commissioner of Oaths or notary public; undertaking to abide by the guidelines, all laws and any rules or regulations made by the party for the conduct of the primary elections.

“The decision of the National Executive Committee of the party on all primary elections shall be final and binding.”

The guideline also said the aspirants need to be nominated by at least “60 persons from at least two-thirds of all the states of the federation who shall be registered voters in their respective local government areas and also registered members of the party,” Punch reports.

Presidential Screening Committee

The guideline also stipulates that National Executive Committee (NEC) will appoint a Presidential Screening Committee on the recommendation of the National Working Committee (NWC).

It says that the committee will be made up of “a chairman and eight others. One from each geo-political zone, plus two women (one from the North and another from the South).”

According to the guidelines for the party’s primary election, the aspirant with the highest number will be the declared as the winner and the election will be done using the modified open secret system.

