Oyegun responds to Tinubu's criticism

Tinubu had accused Oyegun of sabotaging the presidential directives that he should reconcile the aggrieved members of the APC.

APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun

(Guardian Nigeria )
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun has replied a letter written by the party's national leader Bola Tinubu.

The former Lagos state governor reportedly copied President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara in his letter.

Buhari had given Tinubu the task of unifying the fractured ruling party ahead of the 2019 elections.

Bola Tinubu insults APC chairman Odigie-Oyegun play Bola Tinubu (left) and John Oyegun (TheCable)

 

But the national leader said Oyegun is frustrating the assignment.

"Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC", Tinubu wrote.

In his response on Friday, February 23, Oyegun said Tinubu has his full support.

play A copy of the letter APC Chairman John Oyegun wrote to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (File)

 

He wrote, "I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace.

"Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peacemaking assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

"It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support"

Oyegun also sent copies of the letter to President Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki and Dogara in his reply.

