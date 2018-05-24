Home > News > Politics >

Okorocha responds to rumours about dumping APC

Okorocha Imo Governor responds to rumours about dumping APC

The governor also responded to rumours that he's in a coma.

  • Published:
Okorocha responds to rumours about dumping the APC play

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Twitter/@GovernorRochas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has dismissed rumours circulating that he's planning to dump the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor noted that the party's success in the southeast region is due to his hardwork to make it so, arguing that there would be no reason for him to dump the party.

The governor said the rumours are merely the manipulations of mischievous people who have also aired rumours that he is in a coma.

The statement read, "If Governor Okorocha did not take a good percentage of APGA members to APC, the party would not have had the kind of national spread it has today. For that reason, they called him all sorts of derogatory names which Nigerians know, including Alhaji in Government House, Okoro-Hausa and Rochas Buhari.

"When APC came for campaign in 2015, in Imo and all the states in the South East, he was the point man. Today, APC has become the party to envy. Nobody is talking about Okorocha and Buhari going to use APC to Islamise the Igbo.

"Today, the same people who called him names have begun to market falsehood against him, including the fake story of his leaving APC for APGA. All these show the level of frustration on the side of the 10-man coalition. They are being hunted by their inglorious actions.

"One may also wish to know that while the unfounded story of the governor leaving APC is yet to dry, they have also come up with another one, that the governor is in coma. These people do not know God and, of course, they are afraid of both the present and the future.

"No landlord leaves his house for unfaithful tenants. The name Okorocha is the fibre of APC in Imo and the whole of South East. And anybody who says it is not true should tell Nigerians why it is only in Imo you have APC governor, 24 out of the 27 House of Assembly members, three House of Representatives members and one senator, in the whole of South East.

"Time will tell what happens in APC in Imo and the whole of South East."

Okorocha has been getting increasing resistance, especially from APC members, for his plan to make his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him as Imo governor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory...bullet
2 Buhari President questions Obasanjo's $16bn power projectsbullet
3 Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon...bullet

Related Articles

In Imo Congress: APC re-elects Ekeh as party chairman
In Imo APC congress holds in secret
Okorocha Imo Gov. says APC chairman, Oyegun of working with his enemies
In Imo State Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack
Rochas Okorocha Imo Gov's faction boycotts LG congress, APC chairman says process was successful
In Imo Police take over APC secretariat
In Imo APC postpones LG congress indefinitely after 'attack' on secretariat
Oshiomhole Ex-Governor to declare for APC chairmanship

Politics

Fayose 'enjoying' Buhari-Obasanjo feud over $16bn power projects
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC
APC national convention to hold June 23
APC Party’s national convention to hold June 23
INEC decries low rate of PVC collection
Yahaya Bello INEC decries low rate of PVC collection
It’s a shame that man who stole mace hasn’t been arrested
Pulse Opinion It’s a shame that man who stole mace hasn’t been arrested