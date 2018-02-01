Home > News > Politics >

Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival

Pulse Opinion Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival

Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria is an assemblage of expired geriatrics. It isn't the solution Nigeria needs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival play

Olusegun Obasanjo came out with some blunt advice for his presidential successor, Muhammadu Buhari

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo made public that very famous special press statement in which he practically tore President Muhammadu Buhari to shreds, he announced his rescue mission for his nation called Coalition for Nigeria.

“All hands of men and women of goodwill must be on deck. We need all hands to move our country forward. We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN.

“Such a Movement at this juncture needs not be a political party but one to which all well-meaning Nigerians can belong. That Movement must be a coalition for democracy, good governance, social and economic well-being and progress. Coalition to salvage and redeem our country. You can count me with such a Movement", Baba Iyabo wrote.

OBJ, Buhari exchange greetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play Buhari, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami meet in Ethiopia after the bitter press statement (Bahar Ahmad/Twitter)

 

Obasanjo added that his coalition for Nigeria “will be new, green, transparent and must remain clean and always active, selflessly so”.

Except that when members of Obasanjo’s new coalition converged on Abuja on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, there was nothing new, green, transparent or clean about a lot of them.

Old and tired

There was 81-year-old Ahmadu Ali who was Chairman of the PDP from 2005 to 2007 and who was Minister of Education in 1975. He of the infamous 'Ali-Must-Go' protests of that era.

Obasanjo’s ‘green’ coalition also has Buba Galadima who was Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the party collapsed its structure into the APC. Galadima has been around Nigeria’s governance circles since forever.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola play Oyinlola was Governor of Osun State in the early 2000s (Integrity Reporters)

 

66-year-old Olagunsoye Oyinlola who governed Osun State in the early 2000s and who has switched political camps his entire life, was also at the unveiling of Obasanjo’s ‘new’ coalition.

Everywhere you looked as Obasanjo’s CN was unfurled, were old, tired and recycled politicians who have only come under this so called ‘third force’ umbrella because they’ve lost out in the allocation of the governance spoils of the day.

Aside Donald Duke and maybe Akin Osuntokun, the faces of Obasanjo’s coalition leave little room for cheer. They don’t look like they are capable of bringing fresh ideas to the table. They appear spent and tired. They are mostly past their sell-by dates.

Donald Duke hints on running for presidency play Former Cross River Governor Duke, was bypassed by Obasanjo in 2007 (ciarbnigeriaconference)

 

It would appear that in trying to have a say in the governance of this country like he relishes, Obasanjo is assembling aggrieved geriatrics, former allies and expired politicians while hoping to prop one up for the presidency. It's the oldest trick in the Obasanjo book.

Today, Donald Duke is an Obasanjo favourite. But the same Obasanjo who loves to play kingmaker when he wants, overlooked Duke in 2007 and went for an ailing Yar’adua instead.

Nigeria needs more serious, visionary, ideologically driven and youth-centered alternatives to the binary of the PDP and APC. This Coalition for Nigeria certainly won’t last the distance--at least from what we have of its current make-up.

This Coalition for Nigeria would prove a hard sell.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letterbullet
2 Coalition for Nigeria Oyinlola, Duke launch Obasanjo's group in Abujabullet
3 Pulse Opinion Why just getting your PVC is not enoughbullet

Related Articles

Coalition for Nigeria Oyinlola, Duke launch Obasanjo's group in Abuja
Obasanjo 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letter
Buhari 'Killer herdsmen will be fished out and prosecuted,' President vows
Buhari 'This president is a disappointment'--Chude Jideonwo
Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrest
Obasanjo 4 things Buhari didn't respond to in ex president's letter
Obasanjo Ex-President to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement in Ogun
Pulse List 5 notable events since Obasanjo's letter to Buhari
Pulse Opinion Why just getting your PVC is not enough
Muhammadu Buhari President returns to Abuja after his inauguration as AU Anti-Corruption Champion

Politics

Senate Plenary
National Assembly Do lawmakers really earn fat salaries?
As an opposition party, PDP has failed Nigerians
2019 PDP advises FG on credible elections
How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections
PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 elections
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 1, 2018]