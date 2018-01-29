KOWA presidential candidate apologises to Nigerians

news

Prof Oluremi Sonaiya who was presidential candidate of KOWA political party during the 2015 general elections, has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians.

Sonaiya was speaking in the wake of the Osun local government elections which saw the governing APC sweep every poll and council in sight.

The PDP reportedly boycotted the vote and smaller political parties like KOWA were not even at the races.

Apology

“Good day. We owe the public an explanation and apologies on the Osun State LG election. In promoting leadership by younger people, the risk of mistakes due to lack of experience is high. Means we need closer supervision. This has cost us a lot, but we're learning. We are sorry”, Sonaiya tweeted.

Local government elections in Nigeria are often treated with apathy; with the third tier only managing to stay afloat thanks to paltry allocations from the center.