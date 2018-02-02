INEC fixes February 10 for rerun bye-election

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 10, 2018, for re-run election into Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa disclosed this on Friday, February 2, at a press briefing in the State.

Zarewa said that election will be conducted in 15 polling units in Mashi and Dusti Local Government Areas of the state as ordered by the Election Petition Tribunal.

He explained that re-run election will be conducted by 130 adhoc staff in nine polling units in Mashi local government and six polling units in Dutsi local government.

On May 20, 2017, Alhaji Mansir Ali-Mashi of the APC won the bye-election in the constituency, following the death of Sani Bello, the member representing the area.

However, the PDP candidate, Nazifi Yusuf challenged the victory of Ali-Mashi at the tribunal over irregularities in the exercise.

The tribunal consequently cancelled the results of the 15 poling units, and its decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal.