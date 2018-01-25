INEC boss defends N9B as cost for hazard, allowances in 2018

news

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has defended the cost of N9billion as estimates for hazard and other allowances of staff members on the field in the 2018 budget.

Daily Trust reports that Yakubu made this known on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 while defending the 2018 budget estimates of the electoral body before the Senate Committee on INEC.

Yakubu, it was further reported, explained that the total budgetary figure of the commission for the 2019 general election was still being compiled.

“It is provisions of the amendment to 2010 Electoral Act after passage by the National Assembly that will show the commission how elections at primary level by the political parties would be conducted.

ALSO READ: We need funds for Diaspora voting – INEC

“And monetary cost that would entail on the part of INEC, let alone the general elections”, he said.

According to the INEC boss, the exact amount of money the 2019 general election will cost the commission across the 119,999 polling units in the country can only be arrived at, after the passage of Electoral Act.