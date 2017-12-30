Home > News > Politics >

In Kebbi :  Ex-governor, 6 other PDP chieftains defect to APC

Other top PDP members who defected to the APC included the former secretary to the state government, Rabiu Kamba among others.

Flags of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)

(NigerianEye)
A  former governor of Kebbi State, Sa’idu Dakingari, and his deputy, Ibrahim Aliyu, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The duo announced their defection on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Other top PDP members who defected to the APC included the former secretary to the state government, Rabiu Kamba, a former member of the House of Representatives, Sani Kalgo, Abdullahi Dan-Alkali, Alhaji Haruna Hassan and Halima Tukur.

Speaking to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, Governor Abubakar Bagudu described the defection as a welcome development for the growth of the state.

He said, "We are very much delighted as we are now more united than we were.

"The essence of our union is nothing more than to move our state and the country forward"

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, also said their defection to the APC was timely.

"We want all and sundry in the state to rally round the governor in order to assist him to record unprecedented success in moving our state forward.

"The federal government has been doing its best in social, economic and security aspects as many roads construction have been going, electricity has improved and security situation in the country has also improved," he said.

ALSO READ: Why PDP's zoning policy is cancer to democracy

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former deputy governor, Aliyu said they defected to the ruling party in order to move the state forward.

 

