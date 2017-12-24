news

A non-profit organization with a United Nations consultative status, the National Rebirth Group (NRG), has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting a premeditated script prepared by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), aimed at stopping Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello from seeking reelection in 2020.

NRG’s accusation is contained in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bekee Igwe.

The statement accused INEC of concocting a claim that Governor Bello registered twice.

Double registration is a criminal act.

If found culpable, it would make Bello ineligible to seek a second term. That would then pave way for the PDP to return to Kogi Government House, the group submits.

NRG stated that its stance on the ongoing face-off between INEC and the Kogi Governor was based on findings from a study on the controversy, noting that there were gaps discovered which point to “possible collusion” and or “outright conspiracy” which exonerates Bello from any likely infraction.

Acting a script

“Why did INEC not react immediately the so called double registration took place? At whose instance did the indicted INEC officials carry out their nefarious act?

"Since INEC was aware that Governor Bello was registered to vote, why would he seek a second registration? Why would the electoral body wait for more than seven months before disciplining its staff or make the findings public?”

“The only possible conclusion to be drawn from this bizarre drama is a possible collusion and outright conspiracy, between INEC and the opposition in Kogi State which stands to benefit from the consequences arising therefrom”, the statement read in parts.

ALSO READ: INEC rejects Kogi Governor's double voter registration, says it's illegal

NRG’s spokesperson said the group was not impressed with INEC’s belated attempt to sanction its staff embroiled in the controversy, arguing that it was obvious that those disciplined were mere “fall guys” who were sacrificed just to create an impression that INEC was working; a development the group considers unsavory and highly condemnable.

“INEC wants Nigerians to believe it is decisive by sacking its staff. But, it is obvious they are fall guys sacrificed to achieve an evil aim. Ultimately, the aim is to rope in the Governor and hand the state to the opposition. Otherwise, why would INEC be threatening Yahaya Bello who was not even in the country when the purported double registration took place? Clearly, the entire process is a sham”, the statement added.