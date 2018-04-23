Home > News > Politics >

Group knocks PDP over claims of additional 30000 polling units by INEC

The PDP had accused INEC of creating additional 30,000 polling units "in a bid to rig the 2019 elections."

(NTA)
The Centre for Public Accountability, has described the claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is creating an additional 30,000 polling units "in a bid to rig the 2019 elections" as not only unfortunate but mischievous.

National Coordinator, Abdul Kazeem, in a statement on Monday, April 23, 2018, described  the PDP's claims as "irresponsible, with a tendency of unnecessarily heating up the polity."

Kazeem urged the PDP to "take seriously" its responsibility of mobilising its members to go out and get their PVCs "rather than trying to cast aspersions" on the credibility of the electoral umpire.

Kazeem explained that since the voter registration in January 2011, and given the long queues noticed at registration centres, "INEC had to provide special interventions of registration equipment in most cities across the country in order for people to register."

According to him, additional polling units will address congestion, security, staffing, and related concerns during elections

According to him, the current polling units were created in 1996 when the population of Nigeria was about 111 million (estimate), adding that it is estimated that the population has risen to over 180 million.

"This tactics of trying to cry wolf and raise unnecessary alarm in an attempt to box INEC into a corner is mischievous. Politicians and political parties should not heat up the polity.

"We know the antecedents of the PDP. Perhaps the ghost of its past misdeed against Nigerians is coming back to haunt it. But we have to remind the party that this INEC is different from the one a top PDP member recently confessed to have used to rig elections in the past," the group declared.

Goodness Adaoyiche

