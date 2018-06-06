Buhari tells Nigerians to vote for anyone of their choice in 2019

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again urged Nigerians to vote for anyone of the choice in the 2019 general elections with an assurance that their votes will count.

The president said this while speaking at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) session for outgoing former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The president emphasised the importance of permanent voter's cards (PVC) and voter education in elections.

He said, "Let Nigerians be aware that they can vote anybody across any party in any constituency, and that their votes will count."

The president had made a similar call while addressing members of the judiciary at the Villa on Tuesday, May 29, noting that the Nigerian voting population needs to be educated on the importance of their votes.

He urged Nigerians to use their voter's card to vote for candidates without ethnic or religious sentiment clouding their judgement as the same process ensured his electoral victory in 2015.

The president has already officially declared to run for a second term in next year's election.