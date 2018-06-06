Home > News > Politics >

Buhari tells Nigerians to vote for anyone of their choice in 2019

Buhari President tells Nigerians to vote for anyone of their choice in 2019

He assured Nigerians that their votes will count no matter who they vote for.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari tells Nigerians to vote for anyone of their choice in 2019 play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again urged Nigerians to vote for anyone of the choice in the 2019 general elections with an assurance that their votes will count.

The president said this while speaking at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) session for outgoing former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, held at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

The president emphasised the importance of permanent voter's cards (PVC) and voter education in elections.

He said, "Let Nigerians be aware that they can vote anybody across any party in any constituency, and that their votes will count."

The president had made a similar call while addressing members of the judiciary at the Villa on Tuesday, May 29, noting that the Nigerian voting population needs to be educated on the importance of their votes.

He urged Nigerians to use their voter's card to vote for candidates without ethnic or religious sentiment clouding their judgement as the same process ensured his electoral victory in 2015.

The president has already officially declared to run for a second term in next year's election.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 New PDP Here's why Saraki may leave APCbullet
2 Buhari 9 Reasons why National Assembly will impeach Presidentbullet
3 Impeachment There’ll be war if NASS removes Buhari, says APC Repbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Court says only President can disclose medical bills for London trips
Jibrin Reps investigates Kano lawmaker for supporting Buhari
Impeachment There’ll be war if NASS removes Buhari, says APC Rep
Majalisar dokoki Yan majalisa na shirin daukar mataki kan shugaba Buhari
Pulse Opinion Minister of Defence, Dan-Ali, needs to stop defending killer herdsmen
Pulse Opinion It's a shame when lawmakers use impeachment to blackmail
Hotuna Shugaba Buhari yayi bude baki tare da sarakuna da malamai
Pulse Opinion Has Mama Taraba abandoned Atiku?

Politics

Jibrin
Jibrin Reps investigates Kano lawmaker for supporting Buhari
It's a shame when lawmakers use impeachment to blackmail
Pulse Opinion It's a shame when lawmakers use impeachment to blackmail
Okorocha vows to send APC national chairman, Oyegun, to prison
Okorocha Imo Governor vows to send APC national chairman, Oyegun, to prison
Has Mama Taraba abandoned Atiku?
Pulse Opinion Has Mama Taraba abandoned Atiku?