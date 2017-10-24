Home > News > Politics >

Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye

Maina Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye

Melaye says some people in the Buhari administration are sabotaging the anti-corruption war.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Bayo Omoboriowo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Dino Melaye says that President Muhammadu Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms.

Senator Melaye stated this while contributing to a point of order raised by Senator Isa Misau on the return of Abdulrasheed Maina to the Civil Service on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/dinomelaye)

 

He accused some members of President Buhari’s cabinet of sabotaging the anti-corruption war of the federal government.

The Kogi-West lawmaker took a swipe at the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

He said, "I want to ask this question to the executive; should we continue in sin and ask grace to abound? Time after time, the AGF and minister of justice have abuse this office. We are not talking about Maina. We should talk about the integrity of the AGF and minister of justice.

"That is the chief lawmaker. If the law officer has his hands stained, then the entire nation is one a stained. Something happened that we have not noticed, two public officers quarreled, the IGP and Senator Misau by the interpretation of what the attorney general did, he chose to pick a public officer over the other. When did IGP become synonymous to FG.

"The attorney general is only to prosecute in public interest hoe does an individual become a public interest but because we have condoled impunity. A senator as arraigned in court. If I commit an offence against the friend of the AGF I would also be arraigned. Mr president is good man and he means well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars.

"We would continue to deliberate like this until we stand up on behalf of the people into his country. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions.

"Nigerians would understand why the office of AGF and minister of justice is separated. We must recommend to the president that the AGF has displayed gross incompetence for the office he is occupying. The man would run us into a constitutional crisis if we don't check it on time," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Jonathan, IBB The moment ex presidents met in Minnabullet
2 Buhari President speaks on 2 biggest obstacles to 2019 electionbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Goodluck Jonathan is really believing his own hypebullet

Related Articles

Buhari President lands in Niger for ECOWAS meeting
Maina Presidency says Buhari followed due process in dismissing ex-pension chief
Maina 'Embattled ex-pension boss is hiding in DSS safe house' - EFCC source
Maina Sacked ex-pension boss 'on the run' again
Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement
Abdulrasheed Maina Fresh documents reveal how AGF, Oyo-Ita, Dambazau reinstated ex-pension boss
Abdulrasheed Maina Arrest ex-Pension boss and sack Malami, Danbazzau - PDP
Abdulrasheed Maina Head of civil service denies reinstatement, says Dambazau misled public

Politics

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a handshake with the Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya, when members of the committee visited Sokoto for oversight duties on Monday, October 23, 2017
Tambuwal Hand over federal roads to states, Sokoto Governor appeals to FG
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, October 24, 2017]
Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano.
Anambra Governorship Election Traders mobilise for Obiano’s re-election
PDP
Abdulrasheed Maina Arrest ex-Pension boss and sack Malami, Danbazzau - PDP