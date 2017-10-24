Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye says that President Muhammadu Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms.

Senator Melaye stated this while contributing to a point of order raised by Senator Isa Misau on the return of Abdulrasheed Maina to the Civil Service on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

He accused some members of President Buhari’s cabinet of sabotaging the anti-corruption war of the federal government.

The Kogi-West lawmaker took a swipe at the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

He said, "I want to ask this question to the executive; should we continue in sin and ask grace to abound? Time after time, the AGF and minister of justice have abuse this office. We are not talking about Maina. We should talk about the integrity of the AGF and minister of justice.

"That is the chief lawmaker. If the law officer has his hands stained, then the entire nation is one a stained. Something happened that we have not noticed, two public officers quarreled, the IGP and Senator Misau by the interpretation of what the attorney general did, he chose to pick a public officer over the other. When did IGP become synonymous to FG.

"The attorney general is only to prosecute in public interest hoe does an individual become a public interest but because we have condoled impunity. A senator as arraigned in court. If I commit an offence against the friend of the AGF I would also be arraigned. Mr president is good man and he means well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars.

"We would continue to deliberate like this until we stand up on behalf of the people into his country. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions.

"Nigerians would understand why the office of AGF and minister of justice is separated. We must recommend to the president that the AGF has displayed gross incompetence for the office he is occupying. The man would run us into a constitutional crisis if we don't check it on time," he added.