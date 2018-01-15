Home > News > Politics >

APC NWC, Govs to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention

APC NWC, Governors to hold meeting on Congresses, Convention

The meeting is expected to also fix a date for the party’s congresses and national convention that had been slated to hold this year.

  • Published:
Buhari meets northern APC governors in Abuja play

L-R: Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and governors elected on its platform would meet at the party national secretariat on Wednesday Jan. 17.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the consultative meeting according to a source at the party’s national secretariat will discuss the 2019 general election time table issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently.

The meeting is expected to also fix a date for the party’s congresses and national convention that had been slated to hold this year.

“The governors and the NWC members will discuss the issue of the party congress and convention; they will also look at the INEC 2019 general election timetable,

“As you know, this will be the first consultative meeting in 2018.

“The meeting is expected to be attended by the governors as other national issues as regards APC winning the 2019 general elections will be discussed,’’ the source said.

The APC consultative meeting was initiated in April 2017 by its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to ensure monthly meeting of governors elected on the party’s platform and members of its NWC.

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had told newsmen that the consultative meeting will be holding monthly until 2019 general elections. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as...bullet
2 In Anambra Corps members abandon INEC duties in Idemili North LGbullet
3 Anambra Re-run Election Collation of votes in progressbullet

Related Articles

Fayemi PDP can’t return to power in Ekiti – Minister
In Ondo Many reportedly injured as APC, PDP members clash
APC Makarfi tells group to 'work the talk'
PDP Opposition advises aggrieved members to explore internal mechanism
Fresh PDP What you should know about new party faction
Pulse Opinion A young Nigerian president in 2019 is possible
Fayose Governor got $10K on behalf of each delegate but paid N50K - APC
Uche Secondus PDP remains one big family – Ologbondiyan
Dickson Governor urges PDP leaders to focus on 2019
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest moments in Nigerian politics this year

Politics

Mama Taraba has no plans to follow Atiku to PDP
Alhassan Mama Taraba has no plans to follow Atiku to PDP
El-Rufa’i, Ganduje, Lalong, 4 others ask Buhari to run in 2019
Buhari El-Rufai, Bello, Ganduje, Bindow, Lalong, others ask President to run in 2019
Buhari meets northern APC governors in Abuja
Buhari President meets northern APC governors in Abuja
INEC registers youthful political party, MDP
Modern Democratic Party Youthful political party gets INEC registration