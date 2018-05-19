Again, parallel APC congresses in Oyo as crisis deepens

news

In a repeat of the May 13 parallel local government congresses in Oyo State, the state congress of the party also held in two locations in Ibadan metropolis on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Gov. Abiola Ajimobi attended the congress held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the Unity Forum of the party held its own at the Liberty Stadium.

NAN also reports that apart from Ajimobi, also present at the Lekan Salami Stadium were former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Hon. Olagunju Ojo, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, and Sen. Teslim Folarin, a former Senate Leader.

Chief Moses Adeyemo, the Deputy Governor, and his predecessor, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja were, however, absent at the congress.

Chief Akin Oke, the APC Chairman in the state and several others were returned through consensus for another four-year term as party executives.

NAN reports that the exercise was conducted by the National Congress Committee led by Alhaji Abdullahi Gwarzo, a former deputy governor of Kano State, while INEC officials were present.

Gwarzo, who read the guidelines for the congress to members, urged them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

He also stated that he was unaware of a parallel congress, urging aggrieved members to channel their petition through the party’s Appeal Committee.

Among those returned were Hon. Lekan Adeyemo(Deputy Chairman), Hon. Mojeed Olaoya(Secretary), Dr Azeez Olatunde(Publicity Secretary) and Mrs Mabel Williams, Women Leader.

But at the congress of the Unity Forum held at Liberty Stadium, the Minister of Communications, Chief Adebayo Shittu, said members must check the impunity that had characterised the running of the party’s affairs in the state.

He expressed concern over what he called the dictatorial attitude of a few persons running the party without any consideration for those that had worked for its success.

” It is in the course of our efforts to liberate the party from these individuals that we have brought this congress and we will continue to do the wishes of the people so as to bring sanity into the system,’’ he said.

The minister assured all party faithful to remain focused and steadfast, saying the interest of all members would prevail.

Among prominent members of the group apart from Shittu are Sen. Monsurat Sumonu representing Oyo Central and Adedapo Lam-Adesina as well as some federal and state lawmakers.

NAN reports that the 26 candidates for the state executive positions were elected unopposed by the 2,840 delegates across the 33 local government areas.

Chief Isiaka Alimi emerged as the State chairman while Remi Olalekan was elected the State Secretary.

Others were Olawale Osadare, Publicity Secretary; Victoria Adegbuyi, Women Leader and Babajide Alabi, Youth Leader.

In his acceptance speech, Alimi pledged to ensure internal democracy prevailed in the conduct of the party’s activities.

He solicited the cooperation of all members to ensure that the party wins all the state and national elections in 2019.