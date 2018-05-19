Home > News > Politics >

Again, parallel APC congresses in Oyo as crisis deepens

In a repeat of the May 13 parallel local government congresses in Oyo State,  the state congress of the party also held in two locations in Ibadan metropolis on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Gov. Abiola Ajimobi attended the congress held at the Lekan Salami  Stadium, the Unity Forum  of the party held its own at the Liberty Stadium.

NAN also reports that apart from Ajimobi, also present at the Lekan Salami  Stadium were former  Gov.  Adebayo Alao-Akala,  Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Hon. Olagunju Ojo, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly,  and Sen. Teslim Folarin, a former Senate Leader.

Chief  Moses Adeyemo, the Deputy Governor,  and his predecessor, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja were, however,  absent at the congress.

Chief Akin Oke, the APC Chairman in the state and several others were  returned through consensus for another four-year term  as party executives.

NAN reports that the exercise  was  conducted by the National Congress Committee led by Alhaji Abdullahi Gwarzo, a former deputy governor of  Kano State, while  INEC officials were present.

Gwarzo, who read the guidelines  for the congress to members, urged them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

He also stated that he was unaware of a parallel congress, urging aggrieved members to channel their petition through the party’s  Appeal Committee.

Among those  returned were Hon.  Lekan Adeyemo(Deputy Chairman), Hon.  Mojeed Olaoya(Secretary), Dr Azeez Olatunde(Publicity Secretary) and Mrs Mabel Williams, Women Leader.

But at the congress of the Unity Forum  held at Liberty Stadium, the  Minister of  Communications, Chief Adebayo Shittu,  said  members must check the impunity that had characterised  the running of the party’s affairs in the state.

He expressed concern over what he called  the dictatorial  attitude  of  a  few persons  running  the party  without any consideration for those that had worked for its  success.

” It is in the course of our  efforts to liberate the party from these individuals that we have brought this congress and we will continue to do the wishes of the people so as to bring sanity into the system,’’ he said.

The minister assured all party faithful to remain focused  and steadfast, saying the interest of all members would prevail.

Among prominent members of the group apart from  Shittu are Sen. Monsurat Sumonu representing Oyo Central and Adedapo Lam-Adesina as well as some federal and state lawmakers.

NAN reports that  the 26 candidates for the state executive positions were elected unopposed by the 2,840 delegates across the 33 local government areas.

Chief  Isiaka Alimi emerged as the State chairman while  Remi Olalekan was elected  the State Secretary.

Others were  Olawale Osadare, Publicity Secretary;  Victoria Adegbuyi, Women Leader and Babajide Alabi, Youth Leader.

In his acceptance speech, Alimi pledged to ensure internal democracy prevailed  in the conduct of the party’s activities.

He solicited  the cooperation of all members to ensure that the party wins all the state and national elections in 2019.

