7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about Obasanjo

Chief Orji Uzor Kalu has gone after former President Olusegun Obasanjo again.

Kalu and Obasanjo are now sworn enemies after they fell apart sometime between 2003 and 2007.

Obasanjo was Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007.

Orji Uzor Kalu is currently the chairman of SLOK Holding, The Daily Sun and New Telegraph newspapers.

Kalu served as the governor of Abia State from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007.

In an explosive interview he granted The Sun, Kalu tore into Obasanjo like he's never done before:

1. How Heads of State killed Obasanjo's third term agenda

Shortly before the expiration of his second term in office in 2007, Obasanjo reportedly lobbied the national assembly to insert a third term clause in the nation's constitution.

The whole plan was called the "third term agenda" at the time.

That agenda perished on the floor of the national assembly as the constitution review bills were trashed by lawmakers.

Kalu who was governor at the time, says he witnessed it all first-hand.

"He (Obasanjo) wanted the Heads of State to ask him to continue in office. Unfortunately for him, he never knew we had planned a coup under him by bringing the President of Tanzania and then South African President Thabo Mbeki and his Ghanaian counterpart John Kuffour. They told Obasanjo that they would not allow third term", Kalu says.

"Even the Americans joined them and said they were not going to allow third term. And that was exactly what happened.

Obasanjo went to bring President Bush. Bush told him that as long as you don’t tamper with the Nigerian constitution…."

2. Senators responsible for death of third term bill

Kalu says: "The persons who derailed the third term in the senate are Ibrahim Mantu and Adolphus Wabara who had just been removed as Senate President. So, we contacted him, made a deal with him, made a deal with Mantu and we used them to derail the thing. It was a full marshal plan to derail it that day and kill it.

"And that’s how we killed it".

3. Obasanjo told Kalu he will deal with him

In Kalu's words: "Obasanjo told me that I will kneel down and suffer for the rest of my life. That he will deal with me. That he will crumble me. He told me face-to-face. That is the truth. I don’t care about what he says. He is not my God. I’m still wearing nice suit till tomorrow. I still see him".

4. Kalu calls Obasanjo a shameless man

Kalu says: "The immorality in a man is in Obasanjo. Obasanjo is a shameless man. He was supposed to be a one term president. That was the promise he made to us in Ota. There was a deal in place concerning this. And this is the truth. I was there".

5. According to Kalu, Obasanjo promised to hand over power to Babangida

Kalu says: "Obasanjo said he will serve for only one term and then Babangida will continue. Babangida is alive, Obasanjo is alive. Let any one of them contradict it, then we’d go to NTA and talk about it.

"I went with Babangida to him (Obasanjo). Babangida told Obasanjo ‘how many presidents would you make in me’? Obasanjo was wearing shorts on the day. He went in and came back and said Ibrahim, I will only do 4 years and hand over to you.

"So, we sat him down and started talking. He said yes, he will do one tenure. I was there. I'm not saying somebody said. So, how can he be lying to the nation?

"On many occasions, I confronted Babangida. This was why we wanted to fight him in 2003. Babangida said ‘No’. That he won’t want to confront his boss. That was the reason. So, we said, if you cannot do it, let’s use Atiku. When we met Atiku, Atiku said no, that he had made up with his boss.

"So, we were stranded. We could have used one governor to remove him. Before the 2003 election, Obasanjo was as good as gone".

6. Kalu says Obasanjo knelt down to beg him

"Obasanjo did not only kneel down to beg Atiku, he also knelt down and begged me in my bedroom", Kalu says.

He continues: "Obasanjo came to Governor’s lodge in Asokoro. He came in the middle of the night. He came straight to my bedroom because he was Commander-in-Chief. As C-in-C, security personnel had no right to stop him. They just knocked on my bedroom door and I opened and it was Obasanjo.

"He knelt down and begged me. After he won (re-election) and I went to greet him, he told me I will suffer throughout my life for what I did to him. So, this is the kind of man you are talking about.

"Obasanjo is an animal. He is supposed to be caged where chimpanzees are kept in the zoo.

7. Kalu says there are so many corruption petitions against Obasanjo

"There are so many petitions against Obasanjo. Go and ask Magu (acting Chairman of the EFCC). I’m not a friend of Magu. There are so many petitions against Obasanjo. There is the 16 billion and other monies he stole and other monies he gave to businessmen.

"Obasanjo is the owner of so many companies you are seeing today in Nigeria.

"People know these things but just don’t want to talk about it. This is why the North American intelligence agencies don’t respect him, the European Union don’t respect him. His power is only in AU (African Union). They don’t respect him because they know he’s a thief.

"It’s not courage. I say what other people fail to say. I can die tomorrow, I can die today. I have overcome the fear of death. I am not even afraid of who will kill me and who will not kill me", Kalu says.

Obasanjo’s spokesperson, Mr. Kehinde Adeyemi, wasn’t immediately available for a reaction to Kalu’s allegations. Pulse will use his reactions in a separate story once we have them.

Calls placed to Adeyemi's mobile were not answered before this story was filed.