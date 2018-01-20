You must step on the toes of your friends – OBJ tells Buhari

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that President Buhari needs to step on the toes of his friends to move Nigeria forward.

The former President said this during the conferment of a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Christian Theology at the 7th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Tribune reports.

Obasanjo said that Buhari has to take the strong decision so that his administration can achieve its change agenda.

The former President also said that leadership is the problem of Nigeria.

He said “Poverty is not our lot or a lot of any individual or group in Nigeria.”

“It is a choice made consciously or unconsciously by our leaders.

“The beginning of getting Nigeria out of poverty to the wealth creation and employment generation is in the choice of our leaders who understand what development means and what it entails and who are ready to do what is needed to be done and make hard choices that need to be made.

“This includes stepping on toes of friends and well-wishers who would not conform to the transformation or change agenda.”

Speaking on his experience while studying in NOUN, Obasanjo said “During my student days, at this great University, I requested that I should not be given any special treatment or privileges because I want to go through it as other students.

“I carry my NOUN bag like any other student, took my lectures like any other student, wrote my examinations in my study centre with other students and utilize the learner support services like any other student.”

Buhari congratulates OBJ

Also, President Buhari has congratulated former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for bagging a doctorate degree from the National Open University(NOUN).

Buhari described the former President as the “Father of Open and Distance Education in Nigeria.’