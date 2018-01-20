Governor Seriake Dickson congratulates OBJ as he bags PhD

news

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for bagging his PhD from the National Open University (NOUN).

The Governor also commended Obasanjo for his dedication and commitment, adding that it is never late to get an education.

According to Punch, Dickson also called on governments at all levels to invest in education and human capital development.

The Governor said “I call for more support to this university. A number of our people don’t know that In the next couple of years, our country will be the third most populous country in on the face of the earth, after China and India.

“And there is no way we can talk of any meaningful stability, of security, of development, of prosperity unless we have succeeded in creating that critical mass of enlightened citizenry that can sustain economic prosperity and development and prosperity.

“This issue of education is so important because every other form of development, in the end is brick and mortar. It is good to build the roads and bridges as we are doing, but the only investment that has the inherent capacity to multiply itself in several folds, the only investment that does not need repairs is the investment in human mind.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was awarded a PhD in philosophy during the 7th convocation ceremony of the National Open University (NOUN).