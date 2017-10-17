Only political civil servants are on strike, says Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has described workers who are currently on strike as 'political civil servants'.

The governor stated this while addressing journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Governor Bello maintained that the state was up-to-date with salary payment.

He, however, noted that the state is yet to pay workers their August and September salaries.

“The civil servants who are on strike are political civil servants,” Governor Bello announced. The real civil servants have been coming to work.

“Everybody know that we have been up to date in terms of salary payment. We are currently owing August and September as we speak.

“Those that come to work shall be paid while the no-work-no-pay order of the federal government would surely be applied to those that do not come to work," he added.

The governor urged citizens to be patient with the Buhari administration adding that the government would fulfil its electoral promises to Nigerians.