A week after rumour merchants went to town with tales that he was setting out his stall to run for the office of Governor of Lagos, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared a video in which he is riding with Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

“With visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode and my good friend @AlikoDangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project. #Ote$”, Otedola tweeted.

The video arrives after Otedola denied he is seeking elective office, let alone that of Governor of Lagos. He had also said he is fully backing Ambode for another term in office.

“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.

“The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him”, Otedola had said.

Back to that video. Did you hear the billionaires and the Governor share secrets bordering on the real estate market in Lagos?

“Major achievements from our visionary governor”, Otedola remarked with a broad smile on his face. Let’s just say everyone in this bus was smiling rather effortlessly. That happens when there's so much wealth in one place at a given time.

“You can imagine in two years time, what will happen to all this land. People would have bought them”, Ambode said, pointing his hands this way and that.

You could hear a chorus of “Yes, yes” in the background amid nods of approval. This was Ambode flaunting his achievements and positioning his State as the best place to invest.

“The value has even gone up”, Otedola said, deadpanned and expressive all at once. He was giving a lot away without giving anything away.

This bus ride took place around the Lekki-Ajah-Epe axis where Dangote is putting finishing touches on a billion dollar refinery.

Oh well, if you were thinking of where to splurge on land or real estate, Otedola, Dangote and Ambode may just have pointed you in some direction.