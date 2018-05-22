Home > News > Local >

This video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote, reveals secret

Pulse Opinion This video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote, reveals a secret

When Otedola, Dangote and Ambode took a bus ride, they shared a secret which mere mortals like us would do well to take on board.

  • Published:
Video of Otedola chilling with Ambode, Dangote reveals secret play

Otedola recently revealed his $350 million investment in the power generation company days after joining Twitter.

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A week after rumour merchants went to town with tales that he was setting out his stall to run for the office of Governor of Lagos, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared a video in which he is riding with Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

“With visionary leadership, we can create the Lagos of our dreams. Currently spending my Sunday on a bus ride with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode and my good friend @AlikoDangote inspecting projects executed by the Lagos State Government and Dangote’s ongoing $16Bn project. #Ote$”, Otedola tweeted.

 

The video arrives after Otedola denied he is seeking elective office, let alone that of Governor of Lagos. He had also said he is fully backing Ambode for another term in office.

“My attention has been drawn to a news piece where false information from a parody account was posted. I am a man of the people and I will always be on the side of the masses but I am stating clearly via this medium that I am not running for office.

“The Governor of Lagos State is doing a commendable job and Lagosians should be proud of him”, Otedola had said.

Back to that video. Did you hear the billionaires and the Governor share secrets bordering on the real estate market in Lagos?

Lagos Governor, Ambode, Otedola, Dangote on inspection tour play Gov Ambode is flanked by VP Osinbajo, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola (Guardian)

 

“Major achievements from our visionary governor”, Otedola remarked with a broad smile on his face. Let’s just say everyone in this bus was smiling rather effortlessly. That happens when there's so much wealth in one place at a given time.

“You can imagine in two years time, what will happen to all this land. People would have bought them”, Ambode said, pointing his hands this way and that.

You could hear a chorus of “Yes, yes” in the background amid nods of approval. This was Ambode flaunting his achievements and positioning his State as the best place to invest.

“The value has even gone up”, Otedola said, deadpanned and expressive all at once. He was giving a lot away without giving anything away.

This bus ride took place around the Lekki-Ajah-Epe axis where Dangote is putting finishing touches on a billion dollar refinery.

Oh well, if you were thinking of where to splurge on land or real estate, Otedola, Dangote and Ambode may just have pointed you in some direction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap...bullet
2 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
3 Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in courtbullet

Related Articles

Tech 5 days after joining Twitter, Femi Otedola is already warning impersonators
Lifestyle See Femi Otedola’s words for his mum on Mother’s Day
Finance Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company
Strategy Dangote says he wants to be Africa's biggest philanthropist
Ambode Lagos Governor, Otedola, Dangote spend the weekend together
Lifestyle Femi Otedola dined with truck drivers and took a public bus in London
Femi Otedola This is how billionaires do the shaku-shaku
Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumours

Local

The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of Dapchi
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
Soldiers kill 35 herdsmen in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba
Fulani Herdsmen Soldiers kill 35 militia herders in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba
IMF says Nigeria's economy would record 3.4% growth rate
IMF Organisation says Nigeria's economy would record 3.4% growth rate
Allegations made by PDP erroneous, extremely dishonourable – FG
Lai 15 Agencies failed to remit N8.1trn under Jonathan