Home > News > Local >

Troops kill 4 Boko Haram insurgents, neutralise 4 suicide bombers

Boko Haram Troops kill 4 insurgents, neutralise 4 suicide bombers

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bandits kill at least 12 soldiers in Kaduna army base attack play

Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram terrorists in northeast

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents at Malumti village in the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu stated that the insurgents were killed by troops in an ambush while trying to escape ongoing clearance exercise under “Operation Deep Punch II” on March 30.

He said the troops recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser, one AK 47 Rifle , 15 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one magazine and 47 Jerry cans of petrol from the insurgents.

He added that “the insurgents were routed out of the Sambisa Forest by troops under Operation Deep Punch II, rummaging  for food and logistics when they met their Waterloo.”

Nwachukwu disclosed that gallant troops deployed at a checkpoint in  Muna Garage in the outskirts of Maiduguri also neutralised four suicide bombers on Friday.

He explained that the bombers, comprising a male and three females were killed while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri metropolis.

He noted that “the insurgents, attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri metropolis through Muna Zawiya area at about 9.30 p.m., were spotted by vigilance troops who fired shots, hitting one of them, thereby triggering simultaneous explosions which killed all of them.

“Regrettably, 18 persons were injured in the incident and have been evacuated for medical attention.”

According to him, troops and members of  the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were  conducting cordon and search operation in the area for any other suicide bomber lurking around.

Nwachukwu urged the public to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to security agencies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
2 Boko Haram CJTF arrests 5th most wanted terrorist in Lagosbullet
3 In Lagos 2 students found floating on water in Alagbado, after heavy...bullet

Related Articles

Dapchi Girl Catholic Church urges President Buhari to secure Leah Sharibu’s release
In Nigeria Five killed by Boko Haram in Niger attack
Dapchi Girls Nigerian town awaits release of Christian girl held by Boko Haram
Pulse Opinion The Miracle of Dapchi should relieve and worry Nigerians
Pulse Opinion What does it mean, exactly, to label herdsmen terrorists?
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, March 15, 2018]
Pulse Opinion Buhari has failed Nigerians by his own standards
Pulse Exclusive People around Buhari are making him look bad - Ortom
Aisha Wakil Mama Boko Haram says terrorists are ready for peace
Boko Haram Police deploy personnel to schools in Borno

Local

In Lagos Association offers free medical check-up for residents
Idris Musa, the Emir of Jiwa
In FCT Emir preaches unity, peace, national cohesion
Igbo group supports TY Danjuma’s claims
TY Danjuma Presidency says Ex-Army chief's 'self defence' statement is "shocking" and "scary"
Lagos lawmaker urges FG to repair Lagos-Badagry expressway
In Lagos Lawmaker urges FG to repair Lagos-Badagry expressway