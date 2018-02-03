Suspected herdsmen kill 4, steal motorcycles in Taraba

news

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed four persons and stolen several motorcycles at Ngutswen village in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

Punch reports that the attackers stormed the village around 10pm on Thursday, February 1, 2018 after Governor Darius Ishaku, raised an alarm of an impending attack on the state.

It was also reported that the suspected herdsmen stole some motorcycles and other valuables in the attack which has heightened tension in the area.

A community leader, Tyav Ngutswen, insisted that the attackers were herdsmen saying his people were sleeping when they were attacked.

Ngutswen alleged further that problem started after some cows belonging to one Dapel Lolo and one another Buruti invaded farms and caused serious damage.

“We caught 12 of their cows that eat our crops and handed over to them peacefully, but we demanded a compensation of N40,000 which they reluctantly paid, but threatened to attack us,” he reportedly said.

“I can confirm to you that Alhaji Buruti’s sons were among the over 20 of herdsmen who attacked us.

“We can’t stay here because there is no security, that’s why we are rushing to conduct the burial and leave before it gets dark.”

Police confirms attack on village

The Taraba police command has confirmed the attack on the Ngutswen village.

Spokesman of the state police command, David Misal, confirmed the attack on the village on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Misal, however, dismissed reports that they were herdsmen, saying the command is yet to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators.

The police spokesman also said the command received information of the attack around 3am but arrived at the scene after it had occurred.

“Some people suspected to be armed robbers invaded the community. They shot four people dead and catered away motorcycles.

“No arrest has been made so far. Before we arrived the scene, they had ran away. So we are gathering intelligence and trying to see how we can arrest the perpetrators.

“Nobody can say at the moment if they were herdsmen or not. Their mode of operation was to attack the people and cart away their motorcycles, just like armed robbers.

“So what we have so far gathered shows they are armed robbers. Form the look of things, it was an armed robbery incident and we are yet to verify the identities of the attackers,” he said.