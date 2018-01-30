Home > News > Local >

Stephanie Otobo says no one forced her to retract Suleman sex story

Stephanie Otobo 'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'

Canadian based musician Stephanie Otobo says she'll no longer allow herself to be manipulated.

'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'

Stephanie Otobo says she wasn't forced to retract sex allegations against Apostle Suleman

Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based musician, says she was not lured to recant her role in the sex scandal involving Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries.

In a recent video, Otobo was seen kneeling on the altar of Suleman’s church, while weeping profusely. She thereafter pleaded for forgiveness for dragging the Pastor’s name in the mud all through 2017.

“I have been used by powerful politicians and pastors to implicate Apostle Suleman," she said in an emotion laden voice.

"I was made to tell too many lies, I was choking. The burden of guilt was too much for me to carry. If I did not correct this grave sin, I would never have obtained the forgiveness of the body of Christ and even in the life hereafter", she said.

 

However, an online medium claimed through a video that Apostle Suleman lured and coerced Otobo into backtracking on her sex allegations.

Peace of mind

In a video just made available to Pulse, Otobo said nothing can be farther from the truth.

"I was not lured, kidnapped, forced or paid to confess. I confessed for my own peace of mind and my wellbeing as a human being”, she says.

"How much can the Apostle pay me that will match what I was paid, and I am still being offered more, by my sponsors?

'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'

Stephanie Otobo speaks from hideout, says she only seeks peace of mind

(Vanguard)

 

Otobo said she decided to come clean for her peace of mind and to make peace with her creator.

“The video was just brought to my attention on Sahara Reporters that I was lured into saying the truth. Nobody blackmailed me. I am not held, I am not forced, I am very fine in Lagos Nigeria, but I am not going to give my exact location for security reasons.

“That video was done by my manipulators in 2017 to have something against me whenever I decide to say the truth.

Screenshot photo of video chats between Apostle Joseph Suleiman and Stephanie Otobo

 

“Those of you that are telling me to mention some names, I will do that in court because they’ve been emailing me, they’ve been sending a lot of texts and they want to offer me a lot of money. But I cannot be manipulated anymore.

“I have moved on in peace and I would really appreciate it if everyone would understand, let it go and move on too in peace. This is not all about us. There is the body of Christ involved in this. We should just let it go and let God take control…let God judge, let God do everything.

'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'

Stephanie Otobo says she wasn't paid to recant sex allegations against Apostle Suleman

(Vanguard)

 

“If you think I’m wrong or right, let God handle it”.

Apostle Suleman and Stephanie Otobo’s alleged sexcapade dominated social media chatter for most of last year.

Screenshots of alleged lewd chats between both actors were also thrown in for effect.

