Shekau declares fresh war on Nigeria in new video

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has denied the Nigerian Army's claim that the sect has been 'completely defeated'.

According to AFP, Shekau, in a new video released on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, said the army lied and he vowed to keep fighting Nigeria and western education until he dies.

Last weekend, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas said the terrorists have been completely flushed out of Sambisa Forest, Boko Haram's stronghold in Borno State.

He had said that troops under the operation "Deep Punch II" have dislodged the insurgents from their tactical ground, "Camp Zairo" and that the soldiers have taken total control of the forest.

"We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau's group, taking over the camp and its environs," Nicholas boasted.

But in the 11-minute video delivered in Hausa language, Shekau said it's all "lies".

The terrorists' leader said, "You, the military chief in Maiduguri, have been boasting of taking over Sambisa because you rescued women, telling lies to people. Where are the policewomen? Why didn’t you rescue them if you have indeed defeated us since it is our brethren that is holding them in the same Sambisa?

"You are busy deceiving with images of vehicles that we seized from you and abandoned for over three years and claiming that you have killed us. If you have killed us, why are we still alive?"

Shekau called on his non-combatant members across the country to join his fight from anywhere they are.

"Oh you brethren of our holy creed, wherever you are, should rise up and fight for Allah. If you cannot do it there, then come over to our side and fight for the cause of Allah. You must know that whoever that fails to follow the teaching of the Holy Quran and Hadith cannot enter paradise.

"Because the pattern of life in the world today is not Islamic. Wherever you are, even if you are in Saudi Arabia, and you have your gun, please stand up and fight, kill whoever you see that is not on our side.

"Our course is to establish our caliphate and die doing that. We may not be alive to see the caliphate but even if it comes to be after we have died, it is still a bonus on our side."

Boko Haram's target

Shekau also directed his followers to kill any Nigerian "if he is deliberately against us". He said their target is anyone who protects the interest of Nigeria.

He further said, "I have no lengthy message to deliver except on the issue of worshiping God alone and serving Him without getting tired. Ours is not like that of the unbelievers whose worship is like the spider web.

"Just like one of the leaders of unbelievers, who is like an ape, was recently boasting that they have formed a joint force with Cameroonian forces to fight us.

"That they would not only chase us from Sambisa forest but also in all parts of Nigeria. So we too have declared that we do not want to see any Nigerian in Cameroon, in Chad, in Nigeria and even in Benin Republic.

"So I call on our brethren in Abuja, in Lagos, in Benin, in Kaduna, whereever you find any Nigerian make sure you shoot him dead if he is deliberately against us; but if he is ignorant of our ways, teach him on how to understand our ways. This is our first message.

"This is the message I have for you all. My name is Abubakar Shekau, the one that is an invincible enemy that you are fighting. That is our stand. I am tired of this calamity; it is better I die and go to rest in paradise.

"Our second message is to attack anyone who pledges to Nigeria, his country, to be faithful, loyal and honest and serve Nigeria. Anyone who believes in protecting the interest of Nigeria is our target.

"The one whose creed is to develop western education where infidels are trained is our enemy. Whoever that stands on any creed other than that of our Prophet Muhammad brought to us; the one that his great disciples followed, should know that he is our avowed enemy and if he confronts us we will fight him.

"In this job that we embarked upon, we are not going to boast too much about, but we pray that God should take our lives while on this struggle and not on any other thing else. May God help us on this belief.

"So you Nigerians especially the youth vigilante, we are going to fight you and that thing that drives you to pick up arms against us; we don’t care what they call you, be it Civilian-JTF or any kind of force. Just as you said you don’t want us on the face of Nigeria, so shall we too declare you persona non grata in Sambisa.

"Let anyone who has brains to think to avoid moving around Sambisa forest. Those of you the leaders of the troops will no longer have peace just like the way you think you have made here uncomfortable for us."

In December 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari said Boko Haram which means "Western education is forbidden" was "technically defeated".

Although the group's capacity has been weakened since 2014 when it controlled many territories in the northeast, it still poses a threat.

Last Sunday, the terrorists invaded a village in Borno, killing two persons, while six others were killed in an attack in northern Cameroon.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in nearly nine years of violence and more than 2.6 million displaced, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the north and beyond.