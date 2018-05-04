Shehu Sani invites Kanye West to Nigeria for a lesson on slave trade

news

Kaduna state lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has extended an invitation to American rapper, Kanye West, to visit slave routes and camps in Nigeria and neighbouring African countries for an education on the slave trade.

While speaking in the TMZ newsroom on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Kanye controversially insinuated that slavery was a choice .

He said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison."

Amid a wave of criticism that has trailed the comments , Shehu, representative of Kaduna Central senatorial district, said Kanye should come to Africa to tour the sites that contributed to slave trade in the past.

Taking to his official Twitter account (@ShehuSani) on Friday, May 4, Shehu said Kanye's comment is an insult on the memories of the victims of the slave trade.

He posted, "If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice,we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos; Ouida, Benin Republic; Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to 'experience the choices in chains'. Kanye defecated on the graves of victims."